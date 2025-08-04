Tap into the potential of blue economy

Says Yunus; inaugurates navy, air force selection board-2025

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus signs the visitors’ book at the Navy Headquarters after inaugurating the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force Selection Board–2025. Chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan were also present. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday stressed the importance of achieving economic prosperity through the conservation and sustainable utilisation of the country's marine resources.

Highlighting the contributions of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Air Force, he outlined various ongoing initiatives to develop the country's blue economy, including the establishment of the Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority (MIDA), coastal region development, and broader national development efforts.

Yunus made the remarks while formally inaugurating the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force Selection Board–2025 at the Navy Headquarters.

He commended the Bangladesh Navy's role in managing the deep-sea port, envisioned as a future economic hub, and in building a skilled workforce necessary for the advancement of the blue economy.

The Chief Adviser also underscored the significant contributions of the Navy and Air Force to the development of the country's education system, their critical role in defending and serving the nation, and the broader modernisation of the armed forces.

At the beginning of the programme, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College.

The chief adviser paid deep tribute to the heroic members of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of 1971, the freedom fighters from all walks of life, and all those martyred during the July-August 2024 uprising.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan welcomed the chief adviser.

The chief adviser planted a tree on the premises of the Navy Headquarters and expressed hope for the continued prosperity of the Navy, the Air Force, and the nation.