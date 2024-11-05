Tangail struggles with waste management

The century-old Tangail municipality is facing environmental and public health challenges, as unchecked garbage dumping pollutes water bodies and fills low-lying areas, increasing the risk of waterlogging.

Waste, including household and hazardous materials, has long been disposed of at the town's entry and exit points, creating a pressing health hazard and causing serious inconveniences for residents.

Locals accuse municipal authorities of allowing the filling of lowlands and water bodies, often government-owned, as part of an effort by some groups to occupy these lands.

The municipality, however, has stated that it lacks a structured waste management system or designated dumping sites, limiting its capacity to address the issue.

Environmentalists in Tangail report that large amounts of waste are regularly dumped at Kagmari, Baby Stand, Aatpukur, and Rabna bypass by municipal trucks and rickshaw vans, filling nearby roadside lowlands and water bodies.

This unregulated dumping not only pollutes the environment but also clogs drainage systems, they added.

The situation is compounded by unplanned construction projects, which have reduced the availability of lowlands and water bodies, leaving the town increasingly vulnerable to flooding.

In areas like Baby Stand and Kagmari along the Tangail-Aricha road, the accumulation of garbage has led to unbearable odours, and residents report that rain often carries contaminated water onto nearby roads.

"During rains, garbage, including harmful hospital and clinical waste, flows onto the roads," said Selim Miah, a resident of Baby Stand.

Anisur Rahman from Aatpukurpar said municipal authorities have recently filled several ditches in the town that previously helped drain rainwater.

In Sabalia, two canals that once served this purpose have also disappeared over the past two decades, overtaken by unregulated development, he alleged.

Noor Mohammad Rajjo, a local environmental advocate, alleged that vested interests are behind this waste dumping, often paying municipal employees to allow garbage disposal in public lowlands.

He urged the newly appointed municipal officials to take immediate action to prevent further filling of lowlands and water bodies and establish a permanent dumping site.

Tangail produces around 70 tonnes of garbage daily from its 18 wards.

Contacted, Tangail municipality administrator Shihab Raihan said authorities are actively seeking a location for a recycling plant, which could potentially produce fertiliser, biofuel, and electricity from the waste.

"The matter was also discussed in the last monthly district development coordination meeting," he said.