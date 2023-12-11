Tamizi sent to rehab for mental health test: DB

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque has been sent to a rehabilitation centre for a mental health test, where doctors are examining him, said DB chief Harun Or Rashid yesterday.

This comes after a case was filed against Tamizi under the Digital Security Act for allegedly burning a Bangladeshi passport on Facebook Live.

"If the doctors say he is mentally unbalanced, then we have nothing to do. But if he did it intentionally, then we will investigate whether there is someone else behind it or not," Harun told reporters at his office in the capital's Minto Road.

He said Tamizi said various incoherent things on social media. He also accused the government of conspiring against him.

Tamizi was taken to the DB office for interrogation around 10:00pm on Saturday. On November 16, Rab raided his house in Gulshan, reports UNB.

Rab said Tamizi was threatening to take his own life if he was arrested.

On September 18, Awami League decided to expel Tamizi for criticising the party and government, on Facebook Live.