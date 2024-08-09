Talks ongoing to appoint students as advisers' assistants: Nahid

Discussions are underway to appoint more student representatives as assistants of interim government advisers, Nahid Islam said today.

Among two student protest organisers sworn in last night as advisers, Nahid spoke to reporters in front of state guest house Jamuna this afternoon.

Students spearheaded protests that culminated in a mass uprising which resulted in the toppling of a longstanding autocratic political system after the political parties' failure to do so, Nahid said.

"We have decided to appoint students as assistant advisers or in similar positions so that students can have a supervisory role within ministries," Nahid added.

"Now that students are in power and advocating for state reform, we believe the public will continue to have faith in these young leaders.

"We have nominated experienced and skilled individuals for our panel [advisory council]. To oversee the entire process and ensure that students have a voice, we needed advisers from the student community.

"That is why we have two student representatives on this advisory panel," Nahid added.

Talking on various challenges, Nahid said, "We have led the popular uprising unitedly. Now it's time for us to rebuild and reshape Bangladesh. We must remain united in this effort. We believe the students and citizens will do so.

"The system in the country has largely collapsed. It can be rebuilt if civilians work alongside the administration. These challenges can be overcome quickly," Nahid Islam concluded.