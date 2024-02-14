Taking measures against dengue

Says health minister

A total of 1,721 people died of dengue between January 2023 and February 5 this year, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told parliament yesterday.

In reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP M Abdul Latif from Chattogram-11, the minister said the Health Service Division has taken various measures to reduce casualty from dengue.

Samanta said pre-season (pre-monsoon), season (monsoon) and post-season (post-monsoon) surveys of Aedes mosquitoes are ongoing in Dhaka city. The results of the survey are being communicated to city corporations.

He said the Aedes mosquito survey programme is being completed every two months at Dhaka airport.

Besides, new editions of national guidelines on dengue patient management were prepared and distributed.

Dr Samanta also said an integrated control room for dengue prevention and control has been set up.