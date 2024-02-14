Take strict action against teen gangs

JP lawmaker Chunnu tells House

Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday in parliament demanded that the government takes strict action against teen gangs and their patronisers.

He made this demand while speaking on a point of order.

During an unscheduled discussion, Chunnu cited a report published in a Bangla daily titled "21 councillors of Dhaka encourage teen gangs".

While reading out some portion of the news, Chunnu, also a Jatiyo Party MP, suggested "drastic action" against those involved in these activities, be it the government party or the police.