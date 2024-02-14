Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Take strict action against teen gangs

JP lawmaker Chunnu tells House
Staff Correspondent
Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday in parliament demanded that the government takes strict action against teen gangs and their patronisers.

He made this demand while speaking on a point of order.

During an unscheduled discussion, Chunnu cited a report published in a Bangla daily titled "21 councillors of Dhaka encourage teen gangs".

While reading out some portion of the news, Chunnu, also a Jatiyo Party MP, suggested "drastic action" against those involved in these activities, be it the government party or the police.

