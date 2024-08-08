Take stern actions to stop anarchy, looting

President asks cops; IGP tells them to return to post in 24hr

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday asked the police force to take stringent action to control looting and the anarchic situation in the country.

He gave the directive to the police when newly appointed Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam called on him at the Bangabhaban, reports UNB.

Congratulating the new IGP, the president said the role of police is very important in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of people's lives and property.

Restoring law and order in the country is the most important thing, Shahabuddin said, adding that the police should focus on improving the current situation.

He also asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to ensure that every member of the police force can perform their duties with high morale and courage maintaining the chain of command.

'JOIN WORK WITHIN 24 HOURS'

IGP Mainul yesterday instructed all police personnel to return to their respective police lines, offices, and barracks to secure public order.

"We want to start anew to ensure the safety of people's lives. Therefore, all are instructed to return to their respective workplaces within the next 24 hours … by Thursday evening [August 8]," he said at his first briefing at the Police Headquarters.

Mainul said officers and staffers of all metropolitan, district, river police, railway, and highway police stations have been asked to join work within 24 hours.

A directive has been sent to all police units in this regard, he added.

"The metropolitan police commissioners and the superintendents of police will form citizen security committees for each police station's jurisdiction area, comprising senior citizens, professionals, student representatives, political figures, and media personnel.

"The committees will play an emergency role in ensuring the security of police stations and police station areas and its final outline will be determined later," he said.

He directed his colleagues at all levels to refrain from making any demand, comment or reply through social media personally or under the banner of any batch or association in the interest of maintaining discipline in the police force.

Mainul replaced Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as IGP. A circular was issued in this regard on Tuesday night by the Public Security Division of the home ministry.

Mamun's removal came in the wake of a breakdown of law and order across the country after the fall of the Awami League government on Monday.

At least 142 people have died across the country in mob violence and rioting since then.