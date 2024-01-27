Take stern action against dishonest businesspeople

Finance minister asks NBR

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali yesterday said stern action should be taken against dishonest businessmen and hoped Customs authorities will pay special attention in this regard.

"One of the responsibilities of customs is to prevent money laundering in the name of trading. And to fulfil this responsibility it is very important to increase the capacity of customs officials," he told a seminar organised at the NBR headquarters in the capital on the occasion of International Customs Day.

He also said one of the main functions of customs is to facilitate trade. "In line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's aim of building a Smart Bangladesh, customs will become truly smart. The cost of import and export has to be reduced, and this is why we have to focus on full automation.

"Although Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in all economic indicators, our tax-GDP ratio is still not satisfactory. I hope the NBR will try to increase the tax-GDP ratio."

Meanwhile, the minister urged the National Board of Revenue to give incentives to honest businessmen who respect the law.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem said Bangladesh earns revenue at a very low cost compared to neighbouring or countries at a similar stage of development.

"Still, we need to invest more in capacity building of its [NBR] officials. Then the amount of revenue collected will further increase," he said.

That would need more investment, and so the government should be open to it, he added.

Masud Sadiq, member of customs policy at the NBR, said, "It is necessary to reform and modernise the concerned departments, agencies and the NBR, especially Bangladesh Customs, to achieve the goal of turning Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041."