Take steps to set up solar panels on rooftops: HC

The High Court yesterday directed the authorities concerned to prepare and implement a time-bound action plan for installation of adequate and functional solar panels on the rooftops of every building in Dhaka to meet the reduction targets of greenhouse gas emission.

The ministry of power, energy and mineral resources; Rajuk and Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) have been asked to comply with this directive.

The authorities have been ordered to submit a compliance report in six months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Foyej Ahmed issued the order and a rule following a petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).

BELA said in a press release that in the context of global climate change, solar power as a source of renewable energy, plays a crucial role in reducing dependency on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions.

In a densely populated city like Dhaka, there is no alternative to installing and effectively operating rooftop solar panels as a renewable energy solution.

Utilising unused rooftops of capital city to install solar panels and transform them into energy-generating platforms could meet a significant portion of the city's electricity demand, reduce pressure on the national grid and also lower consumers' energy costs.

Despite its vast potential, the concerned authorities have been slow in taking necessary steps to implement rooftop solar panel systems. Even where panels have been installed, lack of proper oversight has rendered many of them inactive or non-functional.

To reduce carbon emissions and control temperature by limiting the use of fossil fuels and to increase the adoption of renewable energy, BELA filed the writ petition seeking the HC orders to install adequate solar panels on unused rooftops in Dhaka and for proper activation of inactive ones.

BELA said in the press release that it is also noteworthy that on June 26 the Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus directed the authorities concerned to initiate the installation of solar panels on government buildings for solar power generation.

Advocate S Hassanul Banna appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Khan Ziaur Rahman represented the state during hearing of the petition.