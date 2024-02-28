Take steps to reduce time, complexity in recruitment, president asks PSC

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today stressed the need for taking effective steps including increasing the use of technology to reduce the complexity and lengthy processing time in government recruitment.

He came up with the directive when a delegation led by Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Md Sohrab Hossain presented the commission's annual report for 2023 to the president at the Bangabhaban at noon.

The president also asked the commission to ensure transparency and accountability in its every function.

Shahabuddin said all the activities of the commission should be conducted so that the talented youth of the country can enter public service with a view to serve people.

He also asked the PSC delegation to give importance to candidate's patriotism, honesty and devotion and spirit of the Liberation War during selection process.

Expressing satisfaction over the activities of the PSC, the president hoped that it would become more dynamic in the future and be able to reduce the time of the recruitment process.

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present during the meeting.