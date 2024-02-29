Take steps to reduce time, complexity in recruitment

President asks PSC

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday stressed the need for taking effective steps including increasing the use of technology to reduce the complexity and lengthy processing time in government recruitment.

He issued the directive during a presentation of the Public Service Commission (PSC)'s Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain annual report for 2023 at the Bangabhaban yesterday noon.

The president asked the commission to ensure transparency and accountability. He said all the activities of the commission should be conducted so that the talented youth of the country can enter public service with a view to serve people.