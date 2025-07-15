Take steps to freeze, confiscate foreign assets of Benazir

Court orders ACC

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to take steps for freezing and confiscating foreign assets owned by former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed.

The order was given in relation to a case filed over the accumulation of assets worth Tk 9.44 crore beyond his known income and concealed assets worth Tk 2.62 crore.

The assets include two bank accounts, one residential apartment and one commercial apartment in USA and two bank accounts in Malaysia. Of those, the two apartments in the USA has a market value of $430,000, and the bank accounts were opened in Standard Chartered Bank, USA.

He also opened two other accounts in CIMB Islami Bank in Malaysia.

The ACC did not mention how much money he deposited in the accounts.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Hafijul Islam, who is the investigation officer, submitted an application in this regard.

The judge ordered the ACC to send a copy of the order to the authorities of USA and Malaysia for next course of action.

The petition mentioned the accused person illegally transferred money earned outside of known sources of income, which is a criminal offence under Section 27(1) of the ACC Act, 2004.

The petition further mentioned that it was necessary to seize immovable property and freeze movable assets to prevent the transfer or disposal of the ill-gotten wealth, especially to bring back the proceeds of the crime from USA and Malaysia.

On May 26, 2024, the same court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate assets under 119 more deeds of Benazir Ahmed and his family members in connection with alleged corruption.

On May 23 the same year, the court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate properties under 83 deeds, which state 114 acres of land, and freeze 33 bank accounts under the name of Benazir and his family members.

On April 18 of 2024, the graft watchdog decided to launch an enquiry into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth by the former inspector general of police.