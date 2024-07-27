'Take steps to ensure expatriates' safety'

Arafat says PM issued directive for embassies in Middle East

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is concerned about Bangladeshi expatriates' safety in the Middle Eastern countries as many of them were exposed to legal actions over the quota reform demonstrations at home.

"Many of the expatiate Bangladeshis have been prosecuted and sentenced in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, for showing solidarity with the quota reform protests," he said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government are very concerned about them," he added.

He said the premier has issued a directive for Bangladesh embassies in the Middle Eastern countries to take steps so other expatriates do not face any problems regarding this issue.

"The government is committed to ensure the safety of the expatriates," Arafat added.