Take punitive action against Nokla UNO

Info commission asks public admin ministry

The Information Commission yesterday recommended punitive departmental action against Nokla upazila nirbahi officer for failing to provide information sought by a journalist under the Right to Information (RTI) Act .

The commission made the recommendation to the Ministry of Public Administration after holding a hearing at its office yesterday.

Shafiuzzaman Rana, 45, Nokla correspondent for Bangla daily Desh Rupantor, was jailed for six months by a mobile court, led by Shihabul Arif, assistant commissioner (land), for "misconduct" while seeking information from the UNO office on March 5.

He was, however, released from jail eight days later, after the incident sparked outrage among various journalist organisations.

The Information Commission in a press release said they voluntarily reviewed a report published in Daily Desh Rupantor on March 7, 2024, that said its reporter was sent to jail for seeking information under the RTI act.

During the hearing, the commission recorded the statement of Nokla UNO Sadia Ummul Banin and came to the conclusion that she was "guilty", said the press release.

Chief Information Commissioner Abdul Malek, Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and Information Commissioner Masuda Bhatti were present during the hearing.