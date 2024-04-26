‘Take prompt action to implement Teesta project’

Residents of 11 upazilas under three districts of Rangpur division in the Teesta river basin areas yesterday formed a human chain and held a rally demanding implementation of the Teesta masterplan.

They urged the government to take prompt action to this end as per the pledge made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her public meeting in Rangpur on August 2 last year.

They also handed over a memorandum addressed to the premier through the Kaunia UNO.

Hundreds of residents joined the programme that continued for an hour.

Speakers placed their six-point demand at the event.

Their demands include prompt implementation of the Teesta Comprehensive Plan, signing of the Teesta Treaty, construction of dams and barrages on the river, establishing connections between the river's branches and tributaries with its eastern course through dredging, eviction of encroachers, and restoring river navigation.