Take measures to mitigate pilot shortage

Staff Correspondent
Thu Jun 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 01:04 AM

Civil Aviation Minister Mouammad Faruk Khan yesterday asked Biman Bangladesh Airlines to take necessary measures to overcome its pilot shortage.

The minister came up with the directives while holding a meeting with the Biman authorities at its headquarters at Kurmitola.

Faruk Khan also directed to recruit cockpit and cabin crews soon by maintaining existing recruitment policies and transparency.

He said the national carrier needs more both cockpit and cabin crews as Biman started flight operations in several new international destinations in the last few years.

The minister also stressed passenger service quality and asked officials to make sure that the Biman's call centre remains open for 24 hours.

