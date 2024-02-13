Take legal action against 3 dyeing factories: HC

The High Court yesterday directed the government to take appropriate legal action in 15 days against three dyeing industries for polluting Haridhoa river in Narsingdi and submit a compliance report to this court.

The three industries operating without valid license are -- Surma (Shitol Saha) Dyeing and Printing Mills, Sobhan Textile and Dyeing (Safiullah Dyeing); and Shilpi Textile Dyeing and Processing Mills Limited (Eagle Textile).

The HC bench of justices JBM Hassan and Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh in May last year.

Following the petition, the HC on November 5 last year directed the government to evict all illegal structures along the banks of Haridhoa.