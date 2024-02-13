Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:14 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Haridhoa Pollution

Take legal action against 3 dyeing factories: HC

Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:14 AM

The High Court yesterday directed the government to take appropriate legal action in 15 days against three dyeing industries for polluting Haridhoa river in Narsingdi and submit a compliance report to this court.

The three industries operating without valid license are -- Surma (Shitol Saha) Dyeing and Printing Mills, Sobhan Textile and Dyeing (Safiullah Dyeing); and Shilpi Textile Dyeing and Processing Mills Limited (Eagle Textile).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The HC bench of justices JBM Hassan and Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh in May last year.

Following the petition, the HC on November 5 last year directed the government to evict all illegal structures along the banks of Haridhoa.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশের অর্থনৈতিক পরিস্থিতি উন্নতির দিকে যাচ্ছে: অর্থমন্ত্রী

‘আগামী কয়েক দিনের মধ্যে দেশের অর্থনীতির সার্বিক চিত্র পরিষ্কার হবে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মায়ের চেষ্টায় মেডিকেলে পড়ার স্বপ্ন পূরণ হলো বগুড়ার ত্রৈত ভাইয়ের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification