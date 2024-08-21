Take clear stance on women’s issues

Demand women leaders at meeting with chief adviser

Leaders of women's rights organisations proposed the establishment of a Women's Rights Commission to tackle women's issues in a more comprehensive and unified manner.

They made the call in a meeting with chief adviser of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus yesterday.

The meeting, held at the state guesthouse Jamuna, was attended by around 30 women leaders and two coordinators from the anti-discrimination student movement.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser, briefed the media on the meeting's outcomes.

She said the Information Commission and National Human Rights Commission have faced difficulties under partition governments and emphasised the need to ensure their independence and effectiveness.

Rizwana announced the interim government's plan to set up a foundation to provide medical treatment for individuals injured during recent student protests. Supported by the interim government, the foundation will expedite treatment and rehabilitation through donor funds.

"While setting up the foundation will take time, an immediate interim solution is needed to provide funds for urgent medical needs," Rizwana said.

Discussion also centered on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

"While the ministry implements various projects, it is also expected to oversee 45 other ministries, a role it is not adequately fulfilling," she added.

Addressing gender discrimination, the leaders highlighted both national and international discriminatory laws.

They urged Bangladesh to take a definitive stance on issues like equal inheritance rights and enforce international laws that address discrimination in family, guardianship, and citizenship matters.

There were also calls to withdraw Bangladesh's reservations on these issues and to support ILO Convention 190 on violence and harassment in the workplace, among other international regulations.

The meeting also emphasised the need for a societal shift to combat violence against women effectively, arguing that focusing solely on empowerment is insufficient.

Leaders called for a thorough investigation into the disappearances and deaths of women such as Kalpana Chakma, Tonu, Munia, Runi, and Nusrat, and demanded accountability for those responsible.

Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, proposed increasing the budget allocation for women and enhancing monitoring of expenditures.

She pointed out that while many banks have programmes claiming to support women, their effectiveness is limited, and women face significant challenges in accessing finance.

She also suggested economically recognising women's unpaid work through a satellite system of accounts.

Naripokkho advocated for reforms across various sectors, including infrastructure, politics, civil rights, and laws.

They proposed that political reforms include providing women with opportunities to express their views within and outside political parties, suggesting that 50 percent of candidates on each party's election list should be women and introducing a "no vote" option on ballots.

For legal reforms, they recommended updating laws to prevent rape, revising the Evidence Act, and including informal sector female workers in labour laws.

They also called for judicial reforms through the Judicial Reform Commission to prevent past mistakes.

Additionally, the meeting discussed appointing qualified individuals to the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and consulting stakeholders on decisions affecting the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

There were also calls to protect NGOs from harassment by the NGO Bureau under party-based governance.