Take advance preparation for floods: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed authorities to prepare for more potential floods this year, following discussions at an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting held at the NEC auditorium in Sher-E-Bangla Nagar yesterday.

After the meeting, Planning Minister Abdus Salam said, "Based on weather analyses, the premier anticipates possible flooding soon. We must be ready to take necessary actions if it occurs."

Quoting the PM, Salam added, "The rainy season could persist until September, potentially disrupting project work. She emphasised completing preliminary paperwork now to ensure full-scale project implementation after September."

Senior Secretary of the Planning Division, Satyajit Karmakar, echoed the PM's concerns, noting an expected rise in rainfall and river water levels, suggesting a heightened risk of flooding in August nationwide.

Karmakar said the PM directed civil and field administrations to prepare adequately to mitigate flood impacts and protect citizens.

During the meeting, 11 projects were approved, with a combined estimated cost of Tk 5,459.87 crore.

Of this amount, Tk 5,214.34 crore will be funded by the Bangladeshi government, Tk 140.44 crore from project assistance, and Tk 105.09 crore from organisational funds.

Among the approved projects, seven are new initiatives, while four involve revisions.