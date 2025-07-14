Bangladesh
Take action against those who supported ‘July crackdown’

Demand DU’s pro-BNP teachers
The pro-BNP teachers of Dhaka University's "White Panel" called for disciplinary action against those teachers who allegedly supported the crackdown during last year's July uprising.

They also called for the trial of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The calls were made during a human chain formed by the white panel teachers yesterday morning on the campus.

Professor Morshed Hasan Khan and Prof Md Abul Kalam Sarkar, convener and joint convener of the panel respectively, spoke at the event, among others.

