Take action against illegal structures near Dhaka airport

Speakers tell BIP event; call for white paper on planning violations

The Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) yesterday called for a comprehensive technical assessment of all high-occupancy structures located within the flight approach and funnel zones of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and urged legal action against buildings lacking proper approvals.

At a press conference titled "Aircraft Crash at Milestone School: The State's Responsibilities and Actions in Public Safety and Development Control", held at the BIP Conference Hall, BIP leaders also demanded the publication of a white paper detailing planning-related violations in Dhaka, followed by corrective actions based on its findings.

Rajuk is not authorised to approve any project in aviation zones without an NOC from CAAB. The fact that Milestone School is situated directly in the runway's takeoff and landing path exposes a serious lack of coordination between Rajuk and CAAB. — Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan BIP general secretary

Presenting key insights from a rapid assessment conducted by BIP's research team, Planner Tamjidul Islam, joint secretary of BIP, said the permanent campus of Milestone School lies within the inner approach area of the airport's runway.

He said the location not only hampers aviation operations and safety but also poses long-term public health risks, such as excessive noise pollution and high carbon emissions.

While the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has guidelines under the Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) to regulate building height, Tamjidul pointed to the absence of land use restrictions defining what types of institutions or structures are permissible in such sensitive zones.

He said neither the Dhaka Metropolitan Development Plan (DMDP) nor the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) includes policies to restrict land use near the airport's OLS zones, which are essential for ensuring public safety and health.

Globally, land uses that attract large gatherings -- such as residential areas, schools, hospitals, community centres, and commercial buildings -- are discouraged within inner runway approach zones. Unfortunately, such global best practices are rarely implemented in Bangladesh, he said.

Planner Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan, general secretary of BIP, said the 1995 DMDP had designated the area as a protected wetland or natural space. Satellite images also indicate that the site previously contained a water body, which was later filled in to make way for development.

He emphasised that such development would have required Rajuk's approval and asserted that the agency cannot escape responsibility for permitting construction in this area.

Mehedi also said Rajuk is not authorised to approve any project in aviation zones without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from CAAB. The fact that Milestone School is situated directly in the runway's takeoff and landing path exposes a serious lack of coordination between Rajuk and CAAB.

He argued that CAAB must base NOC decisions on thorough planning analysis, yet urban planners are currently excluded from this critical process. To prevent such tragedies in the future, planners must be involved in all planning-related evaluations, he urged.

BIP President Professor Dr Adil Mohammed Khan said training flights must not operate over densely populated areas.

He emphasised that aviation pathways must remain clear in urban planning, which is why major international airports are typically located outside city centres with designated buffer zones.

Although Dhaka airport was originally situated away from the city, unchecked urban expansion has brought high-density development dangerously close to its boundaries. Urban growth should have been managed to avoid encroaching upon the flight approach zones, he said.

He highlighted that the DMDP had classified the current location of Milestone School as a wetland, which also served as a safety buffer for the airport.

Why did Rajuk approve development here in violation of the DMDP? Whose interests were served? he asked.

He also expressed concern over the safety conditions of the damaged building, noting that its grilled balconies and single access/exit point hampered rescue operations and contributed to the tragic death of students.

Dr Adil stressed the need for urgent urban safety measures, not just within aviation zones but throughout Dhaka, to ensure secure housing and infrastructure for all. Institutional accountability is just as important as personal responsibility.

"We must confront land grabbing, corruption, and planning violations at both levels," he said.

He said, "All institutions attracting public gatherings -- schools, hospitals, mosques, Eidgahs, and others -- must be gradually relocated from airport approach zones to prevent future disasters."

Responding to questions from journalists, BIP Vice President Shahriar Amin underscored the need to address all irregularities linked to the incident.

Ensuring transparency and accountability across all sectors of governance is essential, and planners must play an active role in that process, he said.