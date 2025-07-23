Tajuddin Ahmad’s birth centenary today

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of the first prime minister of independent Bangladesh, Tajuddin Ahmad.

To commemorate his birth centenary, a discussion titled "Inevitable Fellow of the Liberation War: Tajuddin Ahmad at 100" (Muktijuddher Onibarjo Sharothi) is being organised by Kaler Dhoni at the Bishwa Shahittya Kendra auditorium at 5:00pm today.

Renowned academic Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury will preside over the event.

Speakers and guests will include researcher and poet Prof Morshed Shafiul Hasan, novelist Ahmad Mostofa Kamal, advocate Arif Khan, writer Gawhar Nayeem Wara, lyricist Shahidullah Faraizi, novelist Zakir Talukder, and Prof Muhammad Asaduzzaman.

Born on July 23, 1925, in Dardaria village of Gazipur's Kapasia upazila, Tajuddin Ahmad was involved in politics from his student days. After the 1947 Partition, he played key roles in all major movements in the then East Pakistan.

In 1971, while Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was imprisoned in Pakistan, Tajuddin Ahmad was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the liberation effort. He formed the provisional government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and, as prime minister, led the country through the armed struggle against Pakistan.

Following independence, he served as prime minister until Sheikh Mujib's return to the country. He later took on the role of finance and planning minister in Sheikh Mujib's cabinet. On October 26, 1974, he resigned as per Sheikh Mujib's directive.

After Sheikh Mujib was assassinated on August 15, 1975, Tajuddin Ahmad was placed under house arrest.

On the night of November 3, 1975, while imprisoned in Dhaka Central Jail, he was brutally murdered along with three other national leaders -- AHM Qamaruzzaman, M Mansur Ali, and Syed Nazrul Islam.