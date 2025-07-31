‘Tajuddin Ahmad was a statesman beyond party lines’

DU event honours the founding PM’s legacy, leadership; 7 students awarded

From his wartime leadership to his post-independence efforts to stabilise the new nation, Tajuddin Ahmad stood out for his honesty, clarity, and commitment to democratic values, said speakers at a memorial event at Dhaka University yesterday.

They made the remarks at a memorial lecture and award-giving ceremony held at the Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Auditorium, organised by the Tajuddin Ahmad Memorial Fund.

Speaking at the programme, DU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan said, "We are honouring a civilised and principled figure, Tajuddin Ahmad, whose career left a deep impact on the nation. We have taken the initiative to preserve and expand his legacy through the efforts of our talented students."

"This award is not just a recognition. It is part of our national heritage. Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad means remembering our responsibility to the country," he said.

The VC also spoke about major events in the country's history, and warned against using these events for political gain. "We will not allow this kind of distortion, even in our limited capacity," he said.

Mohammad Azam, director general of Bangla Academy, delivered the memorial lecture titled "Tajuddin Ahmad er Diary: Oitihashikota O Rajnoitikota".

He described Tajuddin as a realist and practical thinker whose political views were shaped more by real-life experiences than by ideology or theory.

"He did not believe in imposing abstract ideas. He worked with what existed and tried to improve it. He wanted the institutions and structures left behind by the colonial system to become more mature and effective," Azam said.

He also said Tajuddin sought financial transparency and proper responsibility in state affairs.

Tajuddin could be seen as modern and liberal in the Western sense, but not in a purely Western ideological way, said Azam. "Instead of copying Western models, he believed in learning from our own lived experiences. That's why we cannot call him a Western-style liberal humanist."

"Tajuddin's diary is a rare and honest account of Bangladesh's political journey. It encourages people to rethink older, rigid views of history," he added.

Sharmin Ahmad, daughter of Tajuddin Ahmad and founder of the trust fund, said, "Tajuddin Ahmad is not the leader of any one party. During a turbulent, unstable, and extremely challenging -- yet profoundly beautiful -- time, when the nation was united, he played a key role in the Liberation War. He is a national asset."

"Because of our political narrow-mindedness, we have sidelined him. But darkness cannot suppress light for long," she said.

"Tajuddin Ahmad didn't belong to the Awami League alone -- he belonged to the entire nation. He was a statesman beyond party lines."

"He [Tajuddin] used to say that there are many who may not support our party but love the country -- they, too, are freedom fighters. In that way, people from all backgrounds and beliefs joined together, shoulder to shoulder, to turn the Liberation War into a people's movement -- a spark that led to our victory," she also said.

DU Treasurer Prof Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Dr Sazzad Siddiqui, acting chairman and associate professor of the Peace and Conflict Studies Department, also spoke at the event.

A total of seven DU students received awards at the event.