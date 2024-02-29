Tackling graft govt’s main challenge

Speakers tell discussion, stress functional parliamentary democracy

Tackling corruption and money laundering will be the main challenges for the government over the next five years, said speakers at a panel discussion yesterday.

Besides, restoring a functional parliamentary democracy will be another major challenge, they said.

"Corruption is a cost that is being borne by all the Bangladeshi people while a few reap the benefits," said Zafar Sobhan, editor of Dhaka Tribune, which arranged the discussion in partnership with the Norwegian Embassy at a hotel in the capital.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, an eminent academic, said, "Money laundering needs to be brought down to zero. Money earned through high-level corruption doesn't stay in Bangladesh; only low-level corruption is caught because that money stays in the country."

Shama Obaid, BNP's organising secretary, said, "We should stop political rhetoric and focus on real problems. People from all political parties should be able to work together."

"Our people need to be able to vote. The election process has been dismantled and destroyed. This needs to be fixed. The government does not have a fresh mandate from the people of Bangladesh. The decisions taken in parliament do not represent the people," she said.

Manisha Chakraborty, Barishal district unit member secretary of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, said, "We are seeing the funeral of democracy through the current parliament. The parliament is opposition-less, making the people powerless. There is no accountability and no reason for the government to listen to the people."

Regarding BNP's refusal to participate in national elections, Awami League MP Md Shahriar Alam said, "If they had participated, they may have won a significant number of seats, but they didn't."

"Take politics seriously if you're into politics. You have to remain in power. Power is central to politics," he added.

Dr Nuzhat Chowdhury, an eminent ophthalmologist and daughter of Dr Abdul Alim Chaudhury, a martyred intellectual, said, "All the parties should sit together and discuss how to keep the country on a secular path."