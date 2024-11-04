Tabligh Jamaat calls for unity

Tabligh Jamaat Bangladesh has called for a resolution to differences and disagreements regarding Tabligh issues.

In a press release signed by Imam Muhammad Azimuddin of the Kakrail Markaz yesterday, it highlighted that divisions and discord among members can deprive them of Allah's blessings and can result in irreparable damages.

Following the "July Revolution", calls for unity have emerged from various Islamic circles, inspiring the nation and its people towards a renewed sense of purpose, the release added.

Azimuddin said, "We hope that scholars and leaders within the Tabligh community will remain vigilant and refrain from actions that could create an atmosphere of division."

The press release also mentioned an upcoming gathering of scholars and leaders scheduled for November 5 at Suhrawardy Udyan and said all should remain cautious so that divisions and disagreements do not escalate.

Meanwhile, a meeting will be held this morning at the home ministry regarding the upcoming Bishwa Ijtema. The home adviser will preside over it, said a press release signed by Faisal Hasan, ministry's senior information officer.

The meeting will address matters related to setting the date for Ijtema, maintaining law and order, ensuring overall security, and other issues concerning the two groups of Tabligh Jamaat (Jubair and Saad).