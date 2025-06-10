‘Taandob’ screening in Tangail halted amid opposition

The screening of the Eid release "Taandob" at the Auliabad Auditorium in Tangail's Kalihati has been abruptly halted after local Islamic groups raised objections, despite prior permission from authorities to run the show for a month.

Kamruzzaman Saiful, head of Marketing at Jaaz Multimedia, had rented the auditorium, owned by the Tangail District Council, for Tk 10,000 per day and paid five days' rent in advance.

However, under mounting pressure from the local alems (Islamic leaders), he decided to wrap up the screenings which were supposed to go on till June 12.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, nearby mosques and madrasas called for halting the movie screening through their loudspeakerss, Saiful told The Daily Star today.

Posters and banners promoting the film were reportedly torn down, and there was a protest procession by a group identifying themselves as the "Alem Samaj" and "Ulama Parishad".

The incident went viral, sparking panic over a possible shutdown or attack on the auditorium.

"As a result, audience was thin on Eid day," Saiful said.

"During the day, turnout was so low that we had to abandon those shows and run just the evening show with only 20 to 25 viewers," he added.

On the following day, members of the religious community collected signatures and submitted a petition to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), demanding the closure of the screening, Saiful claimed.

"We had asked for police support before Eid, but the local police did not respond. We also reached out to the district special branch and the SP's office, but got no help as offices were closed for Eid," he said.

"Despite all obstacles, I personally decided to continue from the day after Eid. There was no fresh procession that day, but they did gather in protest," he added.

Saiful claimed that even when he requested to continue the show until Thursday during a local arbitration, his plea was denied.

"They told me to leave immediately," he said.

Saiful expressed frustration and emotional exhaustion in a Facebook post today, calling the incident a dangerous precedent for the country's film industry.

Asked about the matter, Hazrat Ali, a madrasa teacher and vice-president of the Imam Parishad's union branch, said, "There are several religious institutions in the area. Given concerns that the film could spread obscenity, local religious leaders and residents opposed the screening."

He acknowledged that the organiser had approached them requesting to show the film until Thursday, "but we can't give him permission to continue".

Local rights activist Anisur Rahman Shelly said the initiative was meant to offer Eid entertainment and support the film industry.

"But under pressure, the organisers are being forced to leave," said Anisur.

Kalihati Police Station chief Jakir Hossain said police will act based on the decision of the upazila administration.

Kalihati UNO Md Khairul Islam, who is currently on leave, said he is aware that the organisers obtained permission from the district council to screen the film.

"But there has also been an application submitted to the upazila administration by local Islamic leaders seeking to stop the screening," he said.

"Film screenings are not banned in the country. We will talk to relevant parties and try to find a peaceful solution," the UNO added.