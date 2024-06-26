Sylhet Flood leaves wildlife in peril

The ongoing flood across the Sylhet division has left wildlife in the region in peril.

Locals in Kamalpur village under Ajmeriganj upazila of Habiganj district on June 24 rescued a fishing cat from the overflowing Kalni river, barely clinging to its life by clutching at water hyacinths to stay afloat.

Zobair Ahmed Jabed, member of the local union parishad, said the fishing cat was fed after rescue and kept safe. Staffers of wildlife conservation department will come and relocate it, he added.

Another injured fishing cat was rescued in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila from a bridge.

Kabir Ahmed, a local, said the cat was there seeking shelter.

Continuous downpour, flood and landslides have caused significant damage to habitats of local wildlife as vast stretches of area have become inundated, leaving animals without food and safety.

Animals like fishing cats and foxes were seen looking for shelter in various localities, where they are unfortunately vulnerable to attacks by villagers.

Livestock are also suffering.

"Flood water inundated our area last week. Our house and cattle-shed are submerged. We are worried that the cattle might get bitten by snakes coming with floodwater," said Abdur Rashid of Mohammadpur village in Sunamganj.

Many others echoed him.

"The flood has left wildlife in Sylhet vulnerable. Also, ongoing panic over Russell's viper, instigated by misinformation, has left other snake species in danger. People are unaware and likely to kill other harmless snakes," said Abdul Karim Kim, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon's Sylhet Chapter.

Muntasir Akash, lecturer of zoology department at Dhaka University, expressed concern over possible loss of wildlife in Sylhet due to the ongoing flood.

Dr Jahangir Alam, divisional forest officer in Sylhet, said they are working on rescuing wild animals from flood-affected areas, when informed.