Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar flight to resume on Oct 31

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to resume direct flights on Sylhet-Cox's Bazar route from October 31.

Shahnewaz Majumdar, Sylhet district manager of the Airlines, confirmed the matter, saying that the national flag carrier aircraft will operate on the route regularly.

According to sources, the flight will run on the route on Sundays and Thursdays.

It will depart Sylhet at 8:50am and land at Cox's Bazar at 10:20am. On the same day, the flight will leave Cox's Bazar 10:45am and arrive at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet at 12:15pm.

The Biman authorities launched the flight on the route on November 12, 2020.

During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the flight service was suspended and then resumed.

Finally, during last year's Hajj session it was again shut and since then it remained closed.