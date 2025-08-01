Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Sylhet airport: Boarding bridge wheel blast leaves 1 dead, another hurt

Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport
Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport. File photo/ Wikipedia

A technician was killed and another seriously injured after a wheel of the boarding bridge exploded at Sylhet Osmani International Airport yesterday afternoon.

The deceased, Roman Ahmed, 28, was from Luchai village in Sylhet Sadar upazila. The injured, Enamul, 25, is currently receiving treatment at Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The explosion occurred while 5 to 6 workers were repairing the wheels of the airport's boarding bridge, said Director Hafiz Ahmed.

They were initially taken to Osmani Medical College Hospital. Roman was later transferred to Ragib Rabeya Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Hafiz said the routine maintenance work was being carried out by outsourced workers from a company named Sunrise.

The cause of the sudden accident is under investigation. There was no damage to the airport or any aircraft, said Syed Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Airport Police Station.

