Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Syed Jamil Ahmed new Shilpakala DG

Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Syed Jamil Ahmed, a scholar, theatre director, and the founding chair of the Department of Theatre and Music at Dhaka University, was appointed as the director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy yesterday.

Hasan Mahmud, chief coordinator of the ICT and Innovation Cell, and assistant director at BSA, confirmed the news.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His appointment letter, dated September 9, marks the start of a two-year contract. During this period, Ahmed will need to sever ties with any other organisations in which he is currently involved.

Following the fall of the former AL government, Liaquat Ali Lucky, who served as director general of the academy for over a decade, stepped down from his position on August 12.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সীমান্ত হত্যা ঢাকা-দিল্লি সম্পর্কে বড় বাধা: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

সীমান্ত হত্যা ঢাকা-দিল্লি সম্পর্কে বড় বাধা: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

‘ভারত ঢাকার সঙ্গে সুসম্পর্ক চাইলে এ সম্পর্ক অবশ্যই ন্যায্যতার ভিত্তিতে গড়ে তুলতে হবে। আমরা একতরফা সম্পর্ক চাই না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বগুড়ায় স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দলের আহ্বায়ককে কুপিয়ে হত্যা

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification