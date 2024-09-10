Syed Jamil Ahmed new Shilpakala DG

Syed Jamil Ahmed, a scholar, theatre director, and the founding chair of the Department of Theatre and Music at Dhaka University, was appointed as the director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy yesterday.

Hasan Mahmud, chief coordinator of the ICT and Innovation Cell, and assistant director at BSA, confirmed the news.

His appointment letter, dated September 9, marks the start of a two-year contract. During this period, Ahmed will need to sever ties with any other organisations in which he is currently involved.

Following the fall of the former AL government, Liaquat Ali Lucky, who served as director general of the academy for over a decade, stepped down from his position on August 12.