Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Syed A Habib president of Gregorian Alumni Club

Gregorian Syed A Habib has been elected new president of Gregorian Alumni Club Limited, a community of former students from St. Gregory's High School & College, said a press release.

The club's board of directors, consisting of 14 members, was also elected unopposed for 2024-2025 at its annual general meeting held yesterday.  The club's chief patron Gregorian Mohammad Rumee Ali, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank; Founding President Gregorian Shahidullah Azim, vice president of BGMEA; chief election commissioner Gregorian Shamsuddin Mahmood, law faculty dean of BRACU, were present on the occasion.

