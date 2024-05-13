Syed Amir-ul-Mulk passes away

Syed Amir-ul-Mulk, former secretary of Banking Division under the Ministry of Finance, passed away on Friday. He was 86, said a press release.

He suffered a cardiac arrest around 11:00am on the day at his Baridhara residence.

Mulk left behind his wife, two sons, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

He started his career as a CSP officer and also served as a secretary of information and environment ministries.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after the Maghrib prayers at Hoglakandi village in Manikganj. He was buried at his family graveyard in Hoglakandi.

All are requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.