Sycophantic media outlets will face music

Says adviser Nahid Islam

Media outlets collaborating with the "fascist" Awami League government during the July-August uprising will be brought to justice, said Nahid Islam, the information and broadcasting ministry adviser to the interim government.

"Some media outlets worked in favour of fascists," he told journalists yesterday at Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari. Nahid was on the way to Rangpur to attend the 16th founding anniversary of Begum Rokeya University (BRU) as the chief guest.

Besides, many journalists who wrote and instigated genocide during the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement will be tried for genocide, he said, adding that some cases have already been filed.

Several arrests have also been made in the cases and further investigations are underway to ensure those responsible are brought to book, Nahid added.

Earlier, he was welcomed by local officials at Saidpur Airport, including Nilphamari's Deputy Commissioner Nayiruzzaman and Syedpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nur-e-Alam Siddique.

During his speech at the BRU, Nahid paid tribute to Abu Sayed, a BRU student martyred during the SAD movement on July 16.

"We remember all the martyrs of the July revolution, including Abu Sayed, who gave their lives for the aspirations of a mass uprising. We aim to carry forward the same aspirations to advance Bangladesh."

Nahid also highlighted that the martyrdom of Sayed, who fought for justice, represents the spirit of the country's ongoing fight for freedom.

"Through the blood of martyrs like Sayed, we are enjoying freedom today. We now work as representatives of the government to uphold that legacy," he added.

During the event, Nahid rejected an honorary crest presented by the university as a teacher who had opposed the SAD movement was also being honoured, The Daily Star has learnt from people present at the event.

Addressing the government's inattention towards Rangpur for long, Nahid said the region has been overlooked in national budgets, receiving less than areas like Gopalganj.

He emphasised the interim government's commitment to addressing the disparity and ensuring fairness in future allocations.

Regarding the Teesta mega-project, Nahid reiterated that the government is committed to securing Bangladesh's rightful claims based on fairness and equality, dismissing any submissive foreign policies.

The inauguration ceremony at BRU was attended by the BRU's Vice-Chancellor Md Shoukat Ali, University Grants Commission member Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan as well as family members of Abu Sayed and various faculty members.