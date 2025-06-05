Swift measures taken to ease Eid traffic: home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said swift measures have been taken to ease severe traffic congestion in Gazipur's Chandra and surrounding areas, following a spike in Eid holiday travel.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Kafrul Police Station and the Mirpur Public Order Management (POM) division, the adviser said, "Police are fully alert. There has been some congestion in Chandra, which is why the inspector general of police went there personally. "

"After speaking with me, he arranged for the deployment of around 300 additional personnel. We've since increased police presence on the roads," he added.

The adviser attributed the pressure on highways to the shortened pre-Eid holidays and delays in garment factory closures

"This time, people have only two days of official leave before Eid. Garment factories were expected to grant holidays earlier, but delays in salary payments likely caused many to start travelling late -- that's what's contributing to the current congestion," he said.

On the issue of cattle markets, the adviser stressed the importance of fair transactions for both buyers and sellers.

"A cattle market should be a win-win situation -- the seller should leave satisfied, and so should the buyer," he said during an inspection.

"From what I'm observing now, buyers appear more content than sellers. The sellers seem somewhat disappointed," he added, expressing hope that the situation would improve in the coming days.

The adviser further reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring smooth and safe Eid preparations, both on the roads and in marketplaces.