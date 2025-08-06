Swept away by waves, teen tourist drowns at Kuakata beach

A teenage tourist drowned at Kuakata beach in Patuakhali today.

The deceased was identified as Mia Samad Siddiki, 17, from Khalishpur in Khulna, Inspector Md Ahaduzzaman of Kuakata Tourist Police said.

Samad arrived in Kuakata yesterday with his six friends. The group checked into a local hotel, he said.

Around 11:00 am today, five of them went to Kuakata's Zero Point area. Samad, who could not swim, was swept away by strong waves while his friends managed to swim ashore, the inspector said quoting Samad's friends.

On information, members of Kuakata Tourist Police and Fire Service launched a rescue operation and, after about two hours, recovered Samad from the sea around 1:15 pm with the help of locals. He was taken to Kuakata 20-bed Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Several eyewitnesses said they saw Samad raising his hands and shouting for help before disappearing in the waves.

Selim Reza, one of Samad's friends, said, "We never imagined that we would lose him during this trip. We are devastated."