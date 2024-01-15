A sweet surprise from the shoals

A riverine country like Bangladesh is host to hundreds of chars (shallow lands in the river that rise when the water level decreases), which in turn are home to millions of people. Their remote locations and lack of communication means an average person living in a village nearby might not be aware of everything happening in these chars.

Unless one visits these shoals, they are unlikely to learn of the many hidden treasures they hold. One such treasure is the "char chamcham".

On a cold and misty morning during "haat bazar" (makeshift market), a bite into one of these warm, soft and rich delicacies can bring delight to even the most sullen individual.

Freshly made from buffalo milk by around 40-45 local traders, only those living in the shoals of Kurigram's Chilmari, Roumari, Rajibpur upazilas know of this magical dessert.

Dipped in sugar syrup, the sweets are sold openly in the haat bazars for Tk 200-220 per kg, or Tk 10 per piece, a price that most find affordable, said Shah Alam, a 48-year-old confectioner from Jorgach Haat in Chilmari.

"My father started this business and I took over after him," mentioned Alam, who has been in this business for the last 30 years.

Buffalo milk is easily accessible in this region. It is also cheaper and more readily available than cow's milk. The cheese it produces after curdling is very dense and creamy. The production cost is very low and the taste of this sweet is incomparable, he added.

Loading the sweets onto their boats, these confectioners travel to the char bazars.

"We avoid going to the mainland and from opening permanent shops, as this would increase the cost," said 45-year-old Sujan Islam, another sweet-maker who sells 50-60kg of sweets at every haat bazar, earning Tk 1,200-1,500 in profits.

For locals, tasting this delicacy during every haat bazar has become a tradition.

"We always try to return home with these chamchams after selling our produce at the markets. They are sold at a price we find convenient. So, we never miss the chance to enjoy it," said Nazar Ali Mandal, a 65-year-old farmer of Char Shakhahati in Chilmari.

Ahsanul Kabir Bulu, a NGO representative working in Chilmari Upazila, echoed the same.

"It melts in the mouth the moment you eat it. I don't think such a delicious sweet, that too for the price the locals offer, is available anywhere else in the country," he said.