Swedish Princess visits Ctg, Khulna

UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden yesterday visited Khulna and Chattogram to witness first-hand the impact of climate change and UNDP's initiatives on climate adaptation.

She engaged with members of the climate displaced population, particularly women, who have become active change-makers in their communities.

The Princess visited a UNDP-supported a2i digital service delivery centre -- where people access essential public services -- and inaugurated a smart post centre.

The Crown Princess also observed an embankment wall constructed through collaboration between the UK and Bangladesh governments, facilitated by UNDP.

In Koyra, Khulna she inaugurated a Smart Service Point (SSP) for the Post Office.

"Digital Centre is bringing government services to the doorstep of grassroots people…," said Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

The visit also included a stop at the Asian University for Women in Chattogram.

The Crown Princess was accompanied by Ulrika Modéer, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of External Relations and Advocacy at UNDP and Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade; Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT; Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh and others.