Swechchhasebak League leader held

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch arrested a member of the central committee of Swechchhasebak League, who is also a journalist, in Dhaka's Moghbazar early yesterday.

A police team apprehended Sheikh Jamal during a raid around 2:00am, said Additional Commissioner of DB Rezaul Karim Mallick.

Jamal was wanted in multiple cases, according to the official.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, Jamal had been posting various critical comments on social media, supporting the AL and opposing the interim government.

Jamal previously served as the organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters' Unity.