Swechchhasebak Dal leader expelled for buying nomination form

Anwar Hossain Manju, joint convener of Juri Upazila Swechchhasebak Dal in Moulvibazar, has been expelled from the party for buying nomination forms of Trinamool BNP to participate in the 12th parliamentary election.

M Idris Ali, information and publicity secretary of Moulvibazar District BNP, confirmed this.

According to a press release on Friday, Anwar was expelled from the organisation due to disobeying the instructions of the party and in view of specific complaints.

Juri Upazila Swechchhasebak Dal Member Secretary Saifur Rahman said Anwar bought the nomination form from Trinamool BNP head office in Dhaka to participate in the election in Moulvibazar-1 (Barlekha and Juri upazila).

Meanwhile, Anwar Hossain said he was involved with the politics of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal for a long time. He resigned from Swechchhasebak Dal due to personal issues.