Swarna’s death in BSF firing protested

Students and locals of Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila demonstrated on Friday night, protesting the death of 16-year-old Swarna Das, who was shot by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Lalarchak border in the upazila.

Swarna was reportedly killed in BSF firing on the night of September 1.

In light of the incident, a torch march and a protest rally were brought out in the upazila around 8:00pm on Friday, while civil society members visited the victim's house yesterday afternoon.

Local leaders and activists, including Faridul Haque, political coordinator of "Rashtra Sanskar Andolon," and the platform's executive committee member Pritam Das, met with Swarna's family. Later, the platform organised a press briefing, which was attended by the platform's Dhaka metropolitan leaders.

At the press briefing, Faridul Haque condemned the unjust shooting of Swarna and criticised BSF for delaying the return of her body.

He addressed a false report from Indian media suggesting Swarna was killed by the Bangladeshi BGB due to her belonging to the Hindu community.

Faridul also accused the BSF of spreading misinformation and urged the Bangladeshi government to remain vigilant and increase media coverage of the issue.

Talking at the briefing, Pritam Das criticised India for failing to halt border killings despite repeated promises.

He highlighted that approximately 600 Bangladeshi nationals have been killed by Indian border forces over the past 13-14 years, saying if Bangladesh was genuinely considered a friend by India, it would not face such aggressive border policies.

The leaders called for an end to border violence and demanded justice and accountability for Swrna's death.