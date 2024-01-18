From swamps to water parks

Rajuk takes up 3 projects in Motijheel, Keraniganj

While strolling through the Motijheel area in the capital, one might notice a swampy waterbody behind Bangladesh Bank. What was once a pristine lake is now just a garbage dumping site for some, while others have set up various establishments encroaching almost all of the waterbody.

However, there is hope.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) plans to restore the waterbody and transform it into Motijheel Park.

The proposed project spans 11.88 acres of land, with 75 percent of the area dedicated to the waterbody. The site will also feature a children's zone, a one-kilometre-long and 40-foot-wide bridge, a 2.5-kilometre walkway, a gallery showcasing Dhaka's heritage, and an eight-storey cultural centre.

Rajuk has initiated three reservoir-based projects aimed at safeguarding the environment and water bodies in and around Dhaka, said Ashraful Islam, chief town planner and Detailed Area Plan (DAP) project director at Rajuk.

The projects are designed to incorporate entertainment centres, commercial establishments, housing facilities, and sports amenities.

Each project intends to allocate around 70 percent of its area to waterbodies.

One of the projects, Sheikh Hasina Park, is being implemented on 532.34 acres of land centring a waterbody in Shubhadhya and surrounding areas of Keraniganj, with a proposed cost of Tk 3,689 crore. The plan includes residential plots, business establishments, playgrounds, parks, entertainment centres, educational institutions, and workers' accommodation.

Similarly, Sheikh Russell Park will be developed on 15.01 acres of land in the Ghatarchar area of Keraniganj at an estimated cost of Tk 248 crore.

It will be entirely centring a waterbody to accommodate water-based rides, an amphitheatre, walkways, a steel footbridge, restaurants, cafes, separate swimming pools for men and women, an open green field, and a children's playground.

As part of the project, the Keraniganj highway will be widened from 25 feet to 100 feet. Rajuk aims to start work on the projects this year and complete them by 2026.

"The DAP proposes 49 water-centric parks and eight large eco-parks," said Ashraful.

Adil Mohammed Khan, executive director of Institute for Planning and Development, noted the importance of government initiatives to protect water reservoirs and urged Rajuk to outline their plans for the first five years.

He also emphasised the importance of involving general people as the major stakeholders in the projects rather than implementing them arbitrarily.