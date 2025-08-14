Sutia riverbank turns into garbage site

For decades, garbage was dumped openly in the Naudhar area of Trishal municipality. With no official dumping station, waste piled up in the open, causing widespread public suffering.

A year ago, the dumping ground was shifted -- not to a proper facility -- but from the right side of the Naudhar bridge to the left side in Konabari. The new site is even more harmful, as it sits on the bank of the Sutia river.

Locals alleged that garbage is now scattered on both sides of the local road and spilling directly into the river. Over the past year, large amounts of waste have been dumped on the riverbank, steadily polluting the water.

Established in 1998, the municipality spans 15.49 square kilometres and has a population of over 40,000. In 27 years, it has failed to set up a permanent dumping station. There are no dustbins either, allowing garbage to spread to various localities.

Nowshin Ahmed, executive officer of the municipality, said they have been unable to secure a site for a permanent dumping station due to a lack of funds to buy land in or outside the municipality.

However, locals blamed the inaction of elected representatives for the long delay in setting up the facility.

Municipality sources said around 10 tonnes of garbage are produced daily, with most of it ending up on the riverbank.

The Sutia river, which flows through the municipality, is now facing severe pollution. During the rainy season, waste is easily washed into the water, said Mahim Uddin, a local resident. Other rivers in the upazila -- including the Khiru, Banar, and Pagalia -- are connected to the Old Brahmaputra river, raising concerns about wider environmental damage.

A former ward councillor admitted that garbage has been dumped on the Sutia's bank for more than five years and that the municipality has no dustbins.

Contacted, Abdulla Al Bakiul Bari, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Trishal, said the dumping site has been shifted to Roads and Highways land to help curb pollution.

The UNO, also president of the Nodi Rokhha Committee's upazila unit, said they are working to secure funds for building a permanent dumping station in a safer location.