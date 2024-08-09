Suspension of cops on administrative grounds revoked

The PHQ directive won't apply to those suspended due to court orders or criminal cases

The Police Headquarters today instructed all police units to withdraw the temporary suspension orders issued against policemen on administrative grounds.

However, this directive does not apply to officers suspended due to court orders or involvement in criminal cases.

Two separate orders, signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Headquarters Belal Uddin and Mohammad Ehsan Sattar today, specifically addressed the revocation of suspensions for personnel from the rank of constable to Sub-Inspector (SI) or equivalent, and from constable to inspector, within the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"It is hereby requested that the suspension orders for policemen, who were suspended on administrative grounds within your unit/sub-unit, be withdrawn," said one of the letters from the Police Headquarters.

The other letter stated a similar order.

The order came at a time when lower-ranked police personnel from constables to inspectors are staging demonstrations in several districts. They also announced work abstention until their 11-point demand, including the safety of every member of the police, is ensured.

Since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on Monday, many police establishments came under attack by angry mobs across the country leaving dozens of policemen killed. The attacks also forced many policemen to flee for safety, leaving their routine work and police establishments unguarded.

On Thursday, the newly appointed IGP instructed all policemen to return to their respective police lines, offices, and barracks to manage public order.