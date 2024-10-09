Suspended assistant commissioner summoned

A Dhaka court yesterday summoned Tapasi Tabassum Urmi, the suspended assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat, for making "derogatory remarks" about Abu Sayed, who was killed by police during the quota reform movement on July 16.

Tapasi will have to appear before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain on November 28.

If she fails to appear before the court, an arrest warrant will be issued against her, the court said.

Earlier in the day, Abu Hanif, a leader of Gono Adhikar Parishad, filed the case against her with the same court.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student of the English department at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur and a coordinator of the anti-quota movement, was the first student killed in police firing during the movement.

Tapasi, who drew attention for her Facebook post criticising the chief adviser, was suspended yesterday.

Earlier, she was transferred to the Rangpur Divisional Commissioner's Office and made officer on special duty (OSD).