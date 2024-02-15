Suspended ASP indicted in rape case

Bangladesh
A Dhaka tribunal yesterday framed charges against Sohel Uddin Prince, a suspended assistant superintendent of police (ASP), in connection with a rape case.

The ASP, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Judge Md Al-Mamun of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-6 of Dhaka read out the charges to him, said court sources.

The tribunal also dismissed the petition submitted for discharging Sohel from the charges. The tribunal fixed April 1 for starting trial of the case.

According to the case statement, around 7:00pm on February 4 of 2021, a woman went to the Ramna Police Officers' Mess where she was raped by the accused at gunpoint.

Following the incident, she filed a case against Sohel with the tribunal on November 23, 2022.

Sohel was also sued by his wife for torturing her for Tk 10 lakh dowry, following which he was suspended.

