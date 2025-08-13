Surveillance by AL govt: Spending spiked before last three elections

Says Tech Global Institute report

In the run-up to Bangladesh's last three national elections, state spending on surveillance technologies surged dramatically, according to a report by Tech Global Institute, titled "The Digital Police State: Surveillance, Secrecy and State Power in Bangladesh".

The report estimated that at least $20 million was spent on surveillance systems in the 12 to 18 months preceding the 2018 and 2024 general elections.

"AL's [Awami League] use of surveillance played a key role in securing three consecutive election victories in 2014, 2018, and 2023, each marked by credible allegations of widespread electoral irregularities," claimed the report. "Its principal rivals, including BNP and JIB [Jamaat-e-Islami], along with dissidents, students, and activists, were subjected to intensive and invasive surveillance, often leading to arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings."

Before the 2018 polls, spending largely focused on geolocation trackers and related software. By 2023, the focus shifted towards more intrusive spyware, capable of remote eavesdropping, full device access, and large-scale data extraction.

Procurement records and training logs from 2022 to 2024 reveal a strong emphasis on tools designed to extract data from encrypted platforms, including Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Viber.

The report found that many purchases were aimed at bypassing end-to-end encryption or deploying malware to enable remote device access, allowing direct retrieval of app-based communications.

TGI found that the most significant spike came in 2022, when Bangladesh recorded its largest single-year expenditure on surveillance and spyware, totalling nearly $88.3 million.

The National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) accounted for $78.3 million of this spending. That was the year when Major General Ziaul Ahsan assumed leadership of the NTMC, overseeing its rapid evolution from a small intelligence processing unit within the Ministry of Home Affairs into a sophisticated spy agency embedded across regulatory, political, and intelligence networks.

The report found that between 2015 and 2025, at least 160 surveillance and spyware systems were imported or deployed in Bangladesh at an estimated total cost of $184.5 million.

Among these, at least 30 percent are believed to be of Israeli origin, sold through intermediaries in third countries to circumvent diplomatic and trade restrictions.

These technologies include Pegasus, developed by Israel's NSO Group; Cellebrite UFED and its Physical Analyzer, used for extracting and analysing mobile phone data; Predator; WiSpear; and tools from Israeli-linked firms such as Prelysis, Cognyte, and Passitora.

While these companies are registered in countries such as Cyprus, Singapore, and Hungary, they maintain ties to Israeli-owned commercial spyware networks like Intellexa and Verint Systems.

According to the report, in 2022, Passitora sold a Wi-Fi interception system to the NTMC for $5.7 million via its Cyprus operations, effectively avoiding diplomatic scrutiny and import restrictions.

Other imported technologies included AI-powered facial recognition systems, IMSI catchers, geolocation trackers, deep packet inspection systems, and jamming devices used to disrupt wireless communications.

The report said surveillance operations remained largely unchecked, and such activities accelerated democratic backsliding by enabling the monitoring, harassment, and, in some cases, the detention of opposition leaders, activists, and dissidents.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act, 2001 provides broad powers to law enforcement, intelligence, and regulatory agencies to intercept, monitor, and collect telecommunications data.

"Entities ranging from submarine and international terrestrial cable operators to mobile network providers and internet service providers are compelled to facilitate targeted and untargeted surveillance, without judicial warrants or any obligation to notify affected users," said the report.

They have to provide real-time access to user information, allow bulk data interception, and facilitate live database monitoring by designated agencies. If service providers do not cooperate, they risk facing potential fines, imprisonment, or non-renewal of operating licences for non-compliance, it added.

The report noted that both the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and the National Security Intelligence (NSI) operate without statutory mandates or publicly available operational guidelines, evading independent oversight and due process.

It noted that oversight is further weakened by legal carve-outs. Many agencies are exempt from disclosure requirements under the Right to Information Act, 2009, while the proposed Personal Data Protection Ordinance includes broad exemptions for law enforcement and intelligence activities.

As a result, Bangladesh's surveillance apparatus functions with minimal transparency and limited accountability.