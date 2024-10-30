‘Surging Hope' exhibition showcases climate resilience

"Surging Hope: Stories of Climate Resilience," a photography exhibition by Concern Worldwide, opened today at Aloki, Dhaka, showcasing resilience in flood-prone communities in northern Bangladesh.

The exhibition, featuring the works of photographer Saikat Mojumdar, documents the lives of residents in Sundarganj, Gaibandha, and Hatibandha, Lalmonirhat -- some of the country's most flood-affected areas.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nayoka Martinez Bäckström, first secretary at the Swedish Embassy; Masud Jamil Khan, honourary consul of Ireland; and Ambassador Dr Iftekhar Chowdhury.

The exhibition runs from October 30 to November 1, 3:00pm to 9:00pm daily at Aloki in Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road.