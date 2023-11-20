Surge in diarrhoea patients causes saline crisis

Faridpur General Hospital has seen a rise in diarrhoea patients in the last seven days amid weather changes, resulting in a severe saline shortage.

A total of 286 patients from Madaripur, Gopalganj and Faridpur were admitted there over the week, and at present, 36 patients -- 8 children, 11 men and 17 women -- are undergoing treatment at the 10-bed diarrhoea ward, hospital sources said.

While visiting the hospital on Saturday, this correspondent found that the number of patients is three times the number of beds, and many of them are forced to stay on the floor.

Anowara Begum, 27, from Mukshudpur in Gopalganj, said, "I got admitted on Friday, but there is a shortage of beds. So, I am staying at the balcony..."

Mridha Bashir, 56, another patient, said, "Due to shortage, the hospital authorities didn't provide us with enough saline. The crisis also persists outside."

Ganesh Kumar Agarwala, residential medical officer of Faridpur General Hospital, said the number of diarrhoea cases always increases at the beginning of winter. It is not true that there is no saline at the hospital, but there is a crisis.

"We got 240 saline packets on Thursday where we demanded 5,000 packets. We need at least 60 packets daily...," he added.