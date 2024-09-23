Surge in Dengue cases: Six die of dengue in a day

Highest single day fatality this year

Bangladesh reported six dengue deaths yesterday, the highest single-day toll from the virus this year.

The previous highest death toll was five, recorded twice on September 10 and 17.

Meanwhile, during the same 24-hour period till yesterday morning, 986 dengue patients were hospitalised -- also the highest in a single day this year.

Previously, the highest number of dengue hospitalisation in a single day was 887.

Among the deaths reported yesterday, four patients died in Dhaka while one each in Barishal and Chattagram.

The DGHS reported that the total number of dengue deaths has reached 131 and cases have increased to 24,034 this year.

Currently, 2,822 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.