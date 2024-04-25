Supreme Court gets 3 new judges

Three High Court judges have been elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

With the appointments, the number of apex court judges now stands at eight.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the elevation as per the constitution, according to a gazette notification issued by the law ministry yesterday.

The three judges are Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

Their appointment will come into effect after Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administers their oath at the Judges' Lounge of the SC at 10:30am today, its Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani said in another notification.